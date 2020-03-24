Warms My Heart

We received this in the mail ... the first letter from a child we sponsor in Kenya. We are blessed to know the woman who started the orphanage where our girl lives and have met an outstanding young man who grew up there. This is the third child we have sponsored and these letters mean so much to me! We also sponsor a child in Honduras. The other child we sponsored for about 15 years was in Uganda and he just graduated from plumbing school. We have learned that some organizations are better than other with communicating with your child. If you haven't sponsored a child, I would highly recommend it!