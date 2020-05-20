Previous
Strawberry Season by calm
Photo 1311

Strawberry Season

There is a large strawberry farm nearby. People stand in line (6 feet apart these days) to get them by the gallon. Personally, I wish they were organic but they're not.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Barb ace
Luscious-looking!
May 24th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Mouth watering but I try to avoid the deadly dozen...pity re not being organic
May 24th, 2020  
Taffy ace
They certainly look impressive.
May 24th, 2020  
Cathy ace
@jgpittenger I wish more organic produce was available where I live...
Very little locally grown. My doctor strongly encourages it.
May 24th, 2020  
Milanie ace
We have a new strawberry farm that just opened in late April and they've pretty well sold out every day. These last two weeks have been the sweetest I've ever had. Expensive but worth it.
May 24th, 2020  
