Photo 1311
Strawberry Season
There is a large strawberry farm nearby. People stand in line (6 feet apart these days) to get them by the gallon. Personally, I wish they were organic but they're not.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Cathy
ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
23rd May 2020 9:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strawberry
Barb
ace
Luscious-looking!
May 24th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Mouth watering but I try to avoid the deadly dozen...pity re not being organic
May 24th, 2020
Taffy
ace
They certainly look impressive.
May 24th, 2020
Cathy
ace
@jgpittenger
I wish more organic produce was available where I live...
Very little locally grown. My doctor strongly encourages it.
May 24th, 2020
Milanie
ace
We have a new strawberry farm that just opened in late April and they've pretty well sold out every day. These last two weeks have been the sweetest I've ever had. Expensive but worth it.
May 24th, 2020
