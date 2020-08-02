Previous
Green Zinnia

I planted some burgandy colored zinnias and some green ones. Only the green ones sprouted and bloomed.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Never seen this one, nice shot
August 4th, 2020  
Milanie ace
The are almost florescent - they're beautiful and wonderfully focused.
August 4th, 2020  
Barb ace
Great detail!
August 4th, 2020  
