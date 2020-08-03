Previous
Fading Hydrangea by calm
Photo 1352

Fading Hydrangea

3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Cathy

ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Milanie ace
What a lovely mix of colors on the leaves
August 4th, 2020  
Cathy ace
@milaniet This hydrangea started out blue and the colors changed as it is fading.
August 4th, 2020  
Barb ace
Very pretty and nice to have the whole frame filled with those colorful petals
August 4th, 2020  
