Sunset in the Country by calm
Photo 1355

Sunset in the Country

Keeping it simple today... like most days! Father in law home from hospital with round the clock care today. He is 91 and life isn't easy.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Cathy

@calm
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful sunset!
August 6th, 2020  
