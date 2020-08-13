Previous
A Little Mist by calm
A Little Mist

I went for take out after work instead of cooking... a little rain created a little mist here and there.
13th August 2020

Cathy

ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
