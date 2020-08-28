Sign up
Photo 1374
Green Fungi
Well it looks like I am not taking a break, although my photos won't be a lot of effort. This project does help document my days. Today was my husband's birthday, but we will celebrate when things settle down a little.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Cathy
ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
1710
photos
101
followers
98
following
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
30th August 2020 5:46pm
Tags
fungi
Milanie
ace
Love the gree fungi - such nice details
August 31st, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful soft fern green and shapes
August 31st, 2020
