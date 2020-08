Happy 94th Birthday, Aunt Mary Gene!

A nice diversion from the chaos at our house.... a birthday party for my sweet aunt! Since both of my parents became residents of heaven more than 20 years ago, my Aunt Mary Gene has been the glue that holds our family together. She is a woman of faith, kindness, love, gentleness, boldness, strength, wisdom, compassion, a wealth of family history, and the best kind of aunt. She is an independent woman (still drives, cooks, emails and does Facebook). She is a joy to be around. Love her so much!!!