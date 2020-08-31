Previous
Bubbly by calm
Photo 1381

Bubbly

Looks kind of like a sink drain, and these days I feel like I may be swirling away, but this is looking down into a glass of riesling and the circle is the stem of the glass.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Cathy

@calm
Esther Rosenberg ace
oh wow, that's cool! Cheers to a great shot! love it
September 11th, 2020  
