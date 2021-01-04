Previous
Gray Days by calm
Gray Days

Kind of matches my mood. The sun made a brief appearance. My sister and stepmom tested positive for Covid. I have only seen them one time in the past year. Hoping for brighter days ahead.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
