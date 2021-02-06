Previous
Greet the New Day by calm
Photo 1456

Greet the New Day

Even though I had not slept a wink. Just now able to download from my camera... computer on life support. But I well remember taking this photo. I am a night owl... don't make many sunrises. Usually only when I can't sleep at all.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
