Vacation Sunshine

Finally a day of sun! Though it was only in the 40’s, I was able to snuggle up under a throw, drink a cup of hot tea and read for a few hours out on the balcony. Photographically nothing special. But being able to sit out on the balcony, watching families on the beach all bundled up but having a good time playing in the sand, flying kites, looking for sharks teeth, riding bicycles and seeing children run from the waves lapping along the sand, hearing sounds of laughter on the balcony above, hearing a man with a wonderful deep voice singing as he walked by below my balcony, seeing an adult son adjust his father’s (I’m guessing family) hood to fit tightly as they walked along the beach, the old man with his cane, gave me hope life can begin again in the not so distant future. I have missed family and friends hugs and the voices of strangers around me. By the way, I’d recommend the book by Lisa Wingate. This was the second book by this author I read this week. I have another to read after I get home.