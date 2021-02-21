Sign up
Photo 1471
Tulips Fading
We returned home from our little getaway and the tulips I had gotten for Valentines had thrust their petals open wide, waving good bye until next spring when they will hopefully bloom once again my garden.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
flower
,
tulip
