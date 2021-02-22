Sign up
Photo 1472
Bupleurum
One of my favorite filler flowers because of its free flowing stems and bright green color. This is in arrangement that is over 3 weeks old. Still hanging in there. The rest of the arrangement is pretty much gone.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
5
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
23rd February 2021 10:17am
Tags
bupleurum
