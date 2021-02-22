Previous
Bupleurum by calm
Photo 1472

Bupleurum

One of my favorite filler flowers because of its free flowing stems and bright green color. This is in arrangement that is over 3 weeks old. Still hanging in there. The rest of the arrangement is pretty much gone.
