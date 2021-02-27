Previous
From the Kitchen Window by calm
Photo 1477

From the Kitchen Window

Lingering vertigo but improving.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Wow, that's quite a view. I hope you feel better soon.
March 1st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Ai, vertigo can be rough. Feel better. You have beautiful views from your kitchen window. Love how the clouds are around the mountains.
March 1st, 2021  
