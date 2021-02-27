Sign up
Photo 1477
From the Kitchen Window
Lingering vertigo but improving.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
27th February 2021 5:33pm
Lisa Poland
ace
Wow, that's quite a view. I hope you feel better soon.
March 1st, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Ai, vertigo can be rough. Feel better. You have beautiful views from your kitchen window. Love how the clouds are around the mountains.
March 1st, 2021
