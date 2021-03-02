Sign up
Photo 1479
Full Bloom
Better yesterday than today. Only lingering effects of vertigo has to do with my balance. Room isn’t spinning, no nausea, no sweats or chilling. Just can’t walk a straight line.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Tags
flower
,
hellebore
