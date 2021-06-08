Previous
Next
Fountain by calm
Photo 1527

Fountain

Spent a good part of this vacation day reading, not photographing. A quick shot after dinner will suffice.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise