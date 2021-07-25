Previous
Next
The Sweetest Visitor by calm
Photo 1570

The Sweetest Visitor

Our grandson is 9 months old today! He’s playing with his Daddy’s 30 year old toys. 😁
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise