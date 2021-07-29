Previous
Blackbird Bakery by calm
Blackbird Bakery

A nightly walk to the bakery while we were playing tourist in Bristol. 🍰🧁🥧🍨🍪🍩 Not a low calorie trip! Haha!
Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Cindy McFarland ace
Great night shot, Cathy! That would be my nightly "go to" also! Have a good trip!
July 31st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice street shot. Beautiful to be able to sit outside.
July 31st, 2021  
