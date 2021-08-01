Remembering My Mom

Today would have been my Mom’s 88th birthday if she had lived. She died when she was 62, which is how old I will be on my birthday. If you have read Shel Silverstein’s book, “The Giving Tree” you get a clear picture of my Mom. She was the most selfless, giving person I have ever known. The photo on the left is one of the two childhood pictures I have of her, with her pet sheep. The portrait on the right (just a photo of the portrait) was commissioned after her death by the special needs school she was principal of until her retirement. The school was renamed in her memory and it warms my heart to drive by the school and see her name still there 26 years later. I sure do miss her.