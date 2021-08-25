Sign up
Photo 1599
Officially 10 Months Old
Our Grandson. Again. This is his Mom’s pic. But he is my favorite subject!
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
