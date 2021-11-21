Sign up
Photo 1676
Afternoon Visitor
Hayes is learning to multi-task.... toy in one hand and playing piano with the other one. Haha!
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
