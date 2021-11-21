Previous
Next
Afternoon Visitor by calm
Photo 1676

Afternoon Visitor

Hayes is learning to multi-task.... toy in one hand and playing piano with the other one. Haha!
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise