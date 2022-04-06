Sign up
Photo 1793
A Day of Rest
Much needed. After 6 1/2 hours driving yesterday, 3 hours in hard driving rain. It was hairy and intense! Watching vehicles hydroplane and slamming into guardrails, crossing in front of 18 wheelers… thank God for His Divine hand of protection.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
oh yikes, stressful drive. This is a gorgeous view
April 8th, 2022
