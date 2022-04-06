Previous
A Day of Rest by calm
A Day of Rest

Much needed. After 6 1/2 hours driving yesterday, 3 hours in hard driving rain. It was hairy and intense! Watching vehicles hydroplane and slamming into guardrails, crossing in front of 18 wheelers… thank God for His Divine hand of protection.
6th April 2022

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Esther Rosenberg ace
oh yikes, stressful drive. This is a gorgeous view
April 8th, 2022  
