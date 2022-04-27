Previous
Sun is on the Rise by calm
Sun is on the Rise

This photo is my husband’s. I liked it better than any photos I took today and he said I could use his. He and his brother got up early and went fishing. Took this from our driveway as he was leaving.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
MamaBec ace
“Here Comes the Sun….”
Beautiful capture!
April 28th, 2022  
