Photo 1851
Endless Summer Hydrangea
I’ve taken advantage of temps below 90 the past couple of days to work in the yard, weeding, mulching and planting flowers. I’m about a month behind.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
3
1
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
hydrangea
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 21st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous capture
June 21st, 2022
MamaBec
ace
Our summer has yet to arrive … Weird weather.
June 21st, 2022
