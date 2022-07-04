Sign up
Photo 1865
Late Breakfast on the Porch with Friends
Celebrating the 4th with a breakfast of Baked Orange French Toast with Orange Syrup, Four Cheese Sausage Quiche, bacon and fresh fruit . Always a good time with dear friends!
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
1
1
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
porch
,
table
carol white
ace
A lovely table setting.Fav😊
July 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
