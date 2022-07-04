Previous
Late Breakfast on the Porch with Friends by calm
Late Breakfast on the Porch with Friends

Celebrating the 4th with a breakfast of Baked Orange French Toast with Orange Syrup, Four Cheese Sausage Quiche, bacon and fresh fruit . Always a good time with dear friends!
Cathy

carol white ace
A lovely table setting.Fav😊
July 4th, 2022  
