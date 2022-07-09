Previous
Fire in the Sky by calm
Photo 1872

Fire in the Sky

Well, not really. But I imagine it might be what a wildfire on the horizon might look like.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Cathy

@calm
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic orange glow. ( and thank goodness, not a real fire)
July 13th, 2022  
