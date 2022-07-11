Previous
Unwelcome Visitor by calm
Unwelcome Visitor

I was sitting on the back porch watching the colors of the sky get deeper and richer, when movement caught my eye. A large owl flew in on the patio and perched on the back of the lounge chair about 15 feet from our koi pond. I scared him off and he was back in about 5 minutes looking for some fast food. Some of our koi are over 15 years old and have lived a quiet peaceful life. Hate to lose them to a hungry owl. But he was rather majestic looking. I could only see his silhouette, looked to be about 2 feet tall and had a huge wingspan. We covered the pond with netting (in the dark) and hope it keeps the koi safe. Hope the owl doesn’t get hung up in it. Now to figure out a more permanent solution. Any suggestions?
Cathy

@calm
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
That’s scary…no ideas. Sorry. Good luck
July 13th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh, wow, Nature's circle of life is crazy right! Sorry that I can not be of any help. I hope the owl find his food source in the "wild" field.
July 13th, 2022  
