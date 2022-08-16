Sign up
Photo 1904
Fog in August
Old Appalachian lore predicts the number of winter snows is determined by how many fogs there are in August. Off with my friend to proton therapy… her last week.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
1
1
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
Tags
fog
,
mountains
,
sunrise
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 17th, 2022
