Charcuterie Plate
Ate very little as I broke a tooth last night. Went to dentist office and got rough edge filed down as it was cutting my tongue. They put in some temporary cement but it has already come out. Go back Monday for temporary crown. Sigh.
13th September 2022
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
food
Milanie
ace
That's so aggravating - along with expensive - so glad my dentist here does permanent crowns without going the temporary route - not that that helps you!
September 15th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Sorry to hear that!
September 15th, 2022
Cathy
@milaniet
About $2000 here. I don’t think I could get a permanent crown made to fit for a couple of weeks. Coincidentally my husband get his permanent crown for the same reason the day I get my temporary. Double whammy! Guess I’ll be eating soup the next few days! Or ice cream! 🍧
September 15th, 2022
