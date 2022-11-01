Previous
Fall is Waning by calm
Photo 1976

And the time changes this weekend. Sigh. I’m a night owl (my mother always said I was as a baby). Having extra daylight in the morning doesn’t help me. Getting darker sooner at night depresses me. Happy November!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Cathy

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a lovely rural scene - totally peaceful looking
November 1st, 2022  
