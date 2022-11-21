Sign up
Photo 1991
A Sunset on Earth
… a sunrise in heaven. In remembrance of my friend, Nell, whose 95 years here on earth have come to a close, but she has entered into eternal Light and life. Her infectious smile will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Cathy
@calm
Tags
sunset
