A Sunset on Earth by calm
Photo 1991

A Sunset on Earth

… a sunrise in heaven. In remembrance of my friend, Nell, whose 95 years here on earth have come to a close, but she has entered into eternal Light and life. Her infectious smile will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
