Same View as Yesterday by calm
Photo 2007

Same View as Yesterday

But you sure can’t see very far! Gloomy and damp!
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Call me Joe ace
Stunning capture 👌❤️
December 8th, 2022  
