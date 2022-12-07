Previous
Christmas Breakfast Table by calm
Photo 2008

Christmas Breakfast Table

Some snowman Hallmark pieces on the center of the table bring back some fond memories … and yes, there are missing cinnamon jellybeans from the candy dish. Our 31 year old son stopped by… he is pretty fond of that tradition too! 😉
Cathy

