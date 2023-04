Moon is on the Rise

Oh how I wish we could have found a place to stop and photograph the moon before it emerged from behind the clouds, but too many power lines. It was so pretty! And speaking of power lines, we are so grateful we invested in a whole house generator last year. Power has been off 9 times in the last 3 days. Off over 20 hours one of those days. I can only imagine the nightmare of power outages in war torn countries.