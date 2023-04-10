Previous
I’ve Been Blessed by calm
I’ve Been Blessed

Another day. Sometimes I’m grateful for the mundane every day things like washing dishes and mowing the field. Leftovers. Watching the sun set.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
