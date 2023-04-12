Previous
View from the Sauna by calm
View from the Sauna

Went to a friends’ house and used their infrared sauna for about 40 minutes. The view is pretty good! I wish I had my phone/camera when 3 horses went running down that distant hill!
12th April 2023

Cathy

