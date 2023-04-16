Previous
Dogwoods have Peaked by calm
Dogwoods have Peaked

16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
gloria jones ace
Great focus, dof
April 16th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
April 16th, 2023  
