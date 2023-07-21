The Martha

The Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon, Virginia. We did a last minute getaway with friends. The hotel was first built as a private home in the 1850’s. Became a Women’s College in the early 1900’s. Then closed during the depression. Actors from the Barter Theater across the street stayed here as the building fell into disrepair. The Barter Theater was a place you could barter for a ticket with garden produce, eggs, canned goods, etc. during the depression. It still is a theater today. Then the building was converted to a hotel in the 1950’s as it remains today. History with modern conveniences. Plus champagne in the afternoon and a glass of port is lovely crystal goblets before bed. Nice restaurant too. But the porch is a favorite spot for guests.