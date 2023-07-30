Previous
A Blessed Sunday by calm
Photo 2206

A Blessed Sunday

Eastern sky at sunset.
The best part was a visit with our son and grandson! Daughter-in-law getting some much needed ‘me’ time!
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Perfection!
July 31st, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice soft rise to the hill
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise