“ The road before my eyes goes over the horizon
It seems so far for a man to go
I crawl along the way but I just keep on trying
Cause deep within my heart I know.
When the cold and lonely winter winds are blowing,
You’ve got to walk on, walk on
If we press on to the end we will be knowing
For every dark night there’s a dawn
If we just walk on, walk on.
The world is heavy and the road is long
It’s so hard to be strong
What your longing for might be around the bend
Don’t give in….
When your out there walking
with your head hung down
Lift up your eyes look around
There’s joy in the journey
Even when all hope seems gone
Carry on….
There is a Voice that speaks inside you
That says there’s Someone
walking right beside you
He’s always there so He can guide you
Showing you how to walk on….
We’ve got to walk on, walk on. “