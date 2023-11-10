Walk On

“ The road before my eyes goes over the horizon

It seems so far for a man to go

I crawl along the way but I just keep on trying

Cause deep within my heart I know.

When the cold and lonely winter winds are blowing,

You’ve got to walk on, walk on

If we press on to the end we will be knowing

For every dark night there’s a dawn

If we just walk on, walk on.

The world is heavy and the road is long

It’s so hard to be strong

What your longing for might be around the bend

Don’t give in….

When your out there walking

with your head hung down

Lift up your eyes look around

There’s joy in the journey

Even when all hope seems gone

Carry on….

There is a Voice that speaks inside you

That says there’s Someone

walking right beside you

He’s always there so He can guide you

Showing you how to walk on….

We’ve got to walk on, walk on. “



Bruce Carroll

