Sentimental by calm
Photo 2320

Sentimental

The last few years I’ve opted for the easier to decorate glittery tree. This year I chose to drag out the sentimental ornaments, which takes a lot longer as they are individually wrapped and boxed. It isn’t as beautiful as the glittery tree but oh the memories! From my childhood, our honeymoon.travels, our son and now grandson. The ornament here is hand painted from Williamsburg from a trip about 40 years ago. I am still in the process of decorating but our grandson came by a couple of days ago and took in every ornament he could touch and studied them. All the breakables were up top where he couldn’t reach. But he figured out the remote for the lights pretty quick! 🎄
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Cathy

@calm
carol white ace
A very pretty ornament
December 2nd, 2023  
