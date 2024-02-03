Previous
Come on, Spring! by calm
Photo 2373

Come on, Spring!

Seeing blooms in the yard, daffodils beginning to push through the ground, sunshine, watching the world around me come to life, is good for my soul.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Cathy Donohoue
Gorgeous. I love Lenten Roses.
February 3rd, 2024  
