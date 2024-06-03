Sign up
Previous
Photo 2477
Turtle Crossing
Saw this terrapin crossing my driveway from the kitchen window. Grabbed my phone and snagged a photo. He did not seem afraid of me at all.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
turtle
