Turtle Crossing by calm
Turtle Crossing

Saw this terrapin crossing my driveway from the kitchen window. Grabbed my phone and snagged a photo. He did not seem afraid of me at all.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
