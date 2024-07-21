Previous
A Sunny Disposition by calm
A Sunny Disposition

One of the local produce farms offered free sunflower seeds to anyone who wanted to plant a patch of sunflowers and listed with the Tourism Department.
Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
gloria jones ace
Excellent!
July 22nd, 2024  
