Photo 2522
Pottery at the Farmer’s Market
One of my weaknesses. But I refrained. Today.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
pottery
