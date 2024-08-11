Previous
Coleus by calm
Photo 2527

Coleus

A copper glow in the evening sun.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Call me Joe ace
Beautiful tag it august24words for patterns
August 12th, 2024  
Cathy
@joemuli thank you!
August 12th, 2024  
