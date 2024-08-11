Sign up
Previous
Photo 2527
Coleus
A copper glow in the evening sun.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
2
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2527
photos
78
followers
85
following
692% complete
View this month »
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th August 2024 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
patterns
,
coleus
,
august24words
Call me Joe
ace
Beautiful tag it august24words for patterns
August 12th, 2024
Cathy
@joemuli
thank you!
August 12th, 2024
