Previous
Photo 2528
Ghost Town
Had the sidewalks all to myself tonight for a late walk. I usually see friends, dog walkers but not another soul around … walked about 2.5 miles. Quiet and peaceful!
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
2
2
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2528
photos
78
followers
85
following
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th August 2024 9:20pm
Lana Hill
I can feel the peacefulness in your photo.
August 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great leadingling line and night shot
August 13th, 2024
