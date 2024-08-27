Previous
Simple Sky At Dusk by calm
Simple Sky At Dusk

No clouds today.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
August 28th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
A beautiful end to a day!
August 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
