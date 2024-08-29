Previous
Walking and Waterfalls
Walking and Waterfalls

Spent time with a friend walking a path beside a lake. This waterfall was back of an earthen dam. We walked and talked for 5 miles. A good day!
Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
